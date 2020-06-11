RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 46.5% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Iterum Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aprea Therapeutics with a $42.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.11 and a one-year low of $15.10. Currently, Aprea Therapeutics has an average volume of 89.43K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APRE in relation to earlier this year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.