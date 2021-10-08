RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF – Research Report) on September 10 and set a price target of C$65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Loblaw Companies, Casey’s General, and Canadian Tire.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alimentation Couche Tard is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.44, representing a 21.0% upside. In a report issued on August 26, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.97 and a one-year low of $28.55. Currently, Alimentation Couche Tard has an average volume of 15.47K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ANCUF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.