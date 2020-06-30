RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform on Xeris Pharmaceuticals Shares, Sees 475% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report released on 5/20, RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky reiterated an Outperform rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)with a price target of $15, which represents a potential upside of 475% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Randall Stanicky has a yearly average return of -8.4% and a 30.5% success rate. Stanicky has a -34.0% average return when recommending XERS, and is ranked #6486 out of 6723 analysts.

All the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock a Buy. With a return potential of 378.9%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $12.50.