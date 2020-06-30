June 30, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform on Xeris Pharmaceuticals Shares, Sees 475% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report released on 5/20, RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky reiterated an Outperform rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)with a price target of $15, which represents a potential upside of 475% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Randall Stanicky has a yearly average return of -8.4% and a 30.5% success rate. Stanicky has a -34.0% average return when recommending XERS, and is ranked #6486 out of 6723 analysts.

All the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock a Buy. With a return potential of 378.9%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $12.50.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019