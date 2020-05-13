RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform on Iterum Therapeutics Shares, Sees 132% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report issued on Tuesday, RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza reiterated an Outperform rating on Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)with a price target of $8, which represents a potential upside of 132% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Gregory Renza has a yearly average return of 54.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Renza has a -47.0% average return when recommending ITRM, and is ranked #151 out of 6546 analysts.

Out of the 5 analysts polled by TipRanks, 3 rate Iterum Therapeutics stock a Buy, 1 rates the stock a Hold and 1 recommends Sell. With a return potential of 117.4%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $7.50.