July 31, 2020

RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform on CRH Medical Shares, Sees 72% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on Tuesday, RBC Capital analyst Douglas Miehm reiterated an Outperform rating on CRH Medical (NYSE MKT:CRHM)with a price target of $4, which implies an upside of 72% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Douglas Miehm has a yearly average return of -8.5% and a 36.9% success rate. Miehm has a -6.2% average return when recommending CRHM, and is ranked #6436 out of 6832 analysts.

Out of the 5 analysts polled by TipRanks, 4 rate CRH Medical Corporation stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 57.4%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $3.67.

