February 19, 2020

RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

By Jason Carr

RBC Capital analyst Kamran Hossain maintained a Hold rating on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVFResearch Report) on February 17 and set a price target of CHF425.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $447.45, equals to its 52-week high of $447.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Hossain is ranked #1511 out of 5925 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zurich Insurance Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $421.75, which is a -5.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, BNP Paribas also downgraded the stock to Hold with a CHF448.00 price target.

Zurich Insurance Group’s market cap is currently $66.09B and has a P/E ratio of 15.93. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.89.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses.

