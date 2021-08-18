RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Yellow Pages (YLWDF)

In a report issued on August 9, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Yellow Pages (YLWDF – Research Report), with a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 62.3% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Shaw Communications, and Thomson Reuters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yellow Pages is a Hold with an average price target of $10.73, an 82.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.40 and a one-year low of $8.60. Currently, Yellow Pages has an average volume of 456.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of YLWDF in relation to earlier this year.

Yellow Pages Ltd. engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the following segments: YP, Agency, Real Estate and Others. The YP segment provides small and medium-sized businesses across Canada digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production and print advertising. The Agency segment focuses on marketing solutions that extend beyond SMEs, focusing on the national advertising needs of brands and publishers. The Real Estate segment provides homeowners in Canada with media to sell their homes. The Other segment includes the 411.ca digital directory service. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.