RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Hecla Mining Company (HL)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Hold rating on Hecla Mining Company (HL – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 64.2% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Pan American Silver, and SilverCrest Metals.

Hecla Mining Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.01, which is a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.79 and a one-year low of $1.38. Currently, Hecla Mining Company has an average volume of 11.34M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hecla Mining Co. operates as a silver and gold production company. It produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations and San Sebastian. The Greens Creek segment is located on Admiralty Island, Junea, Alaska. The Lucky Friday segment is located in northern Idaho. The Casa Berardi segment is located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada and is operated by Aurizon. The San Sebastian segment is located in the state of Durango, Mexico and contains underground mines. The company was founded by Amasa B. Campbell, Patsy Clark and John Finch on October 14, 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.