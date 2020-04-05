RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Hold rating on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO – Research Report) on April 3 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.71, close to its 52-week low of $1.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -20.2% and a 26.2% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamond Offshore Drilling is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $3.05, which is a 58.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $2.00 price target.

Based on Diamond Offshore Drilling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $276 million and GAAP net loss of $74.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $233 million and had a GAAP net loss of $79.21 million.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. engages in offshore drilling, which provides contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. The company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs consists of drill ships and semisubmersibles. The company was founded on April 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.