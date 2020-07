RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Diageo (DGEAF)

RBC Capital analyst James Edwardes Jones maintained a Hold rating on Diageo (DGEAF – Research Report) on July 24 and set a price target of £27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.29.

Jones has an average return of 16.9% when recommending Diageo.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is ranked #3769 out of 6800 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diageo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.24, representing a 5.6% upside. In a report issued on July 13, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a p2900.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.90 and a one-year low of $24.55. Currently, Diageo has an average volume of 16.51K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DGEAF in relation to earlier this year.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.