RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

In a report issued on July 17, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Valley National Bancorp (VLY – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.1% and a 19.2% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and First Commonwealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Valley National Bancorp with a $9.17 average price target.

Valley National Bancorp’s market cap is currently $2.93B and has a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.06.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and other adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management services including trust, asset management, insurance services, and asset-based lending support. The Commercial Lending segment refers to the floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment is the investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks which focus on fixed rate securities, federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment relates to income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Wayne, NJ.