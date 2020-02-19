February 19, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Tri Pointe (TPH)

By Carrie Williams

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on Tri Pointe (TPHResearch Report) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.14, close to its 52-week high of $18.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 54.4% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Tri Pointe has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50.

Tri Pointe’s market cap is currently $2.4B and has a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.14.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments.

