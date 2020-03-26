RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Toll Brothers (TOL)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on Toll Brothers (TOL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 44.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Toll Brothers is a Hold with an average price target of $36.07.

Based on Toll Brothers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion and net profit of $56.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.36 billion and had a net profit of $112 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in January 2020, Christine Garvey, a Director at TOL sold 16,954 shares for a total of $691,045.

Toll Brothers, Inc. engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers. The City Living segment builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. The company was founded by Robert I. Toll and Bruce E. Toll in May 1986 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.