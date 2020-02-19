RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on SciPlay (SCPL)

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained a Buy rating on SciPlay (SCPL – Research Report) on February 16 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is ranked #4792 out of 5925 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SciPlay with a $12.88 average price target, a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.75 and a one-year low of $8.26. Currently, SciPlay has an average volume of 206.8K.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots.