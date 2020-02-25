RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on MFA Financial (MFA)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on MFA Financial (MFA – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 61.2% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Victory Capital Holdings, and Apollo Investment Corp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MFA Financial with a $8.50 average price target.

MFA Financial’s market cap is currently $3.5B and has a P/E ratio of 9.77. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MFA in relation to earlier this year.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans.