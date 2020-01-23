RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Constellation Brands (STZ)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands (STZ – Research Report) today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $192.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 70.1% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Edgewell Personal Care, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Monster Beverage.

Constellation Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $223.42, representing a 16.8% upside. In a report issued on January 9, MKM Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $266.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $214.48 and a one-year low of $163.52. Currently, Constellation Brands has an average volume of 1.15M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STZ in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Thomas Michael Kane, the EVP HR of STZ sold 12,824 shares for a total of $2,482,983.

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands.