RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Colgate-Palmolive (CL – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.61, close to its 52-week high of $77.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 70.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

Colgate-Palmolive has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $77.57, representing a 2.2% upside. In a report issued on July 22, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Based on Colgate-Palmolive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.1 billion and net profit of $715 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.88 billion and had a net profit of $560 million.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for dogs and cats. The company was founded by William Colgate in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, NY.