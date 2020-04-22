RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Boston Beer (SAM)

In a report released yesterday, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Boston Beer (SAM – Research Report), with a price target of $427.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $420.82, close to its 52-week high of $444.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Beer with a $447.63 average price target, representing a 6.3% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $480.00 price target.

Boston Beer’s market cap is currently $5B and has a P/E ratio of 45.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SAM in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Jean Michel Valette, a Director at SAM sold 2,500 shares for a total of $1,031,250.

Boston Beer Co., Inc. engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard, and Truly Hard Seltzer. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.