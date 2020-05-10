RBC Capital Maintains Their Sell Rating on Essential Properties Realty (EPRT)

In a report issued on May 8, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Essential Properties Realty (EPRT – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 59.8% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Retail Properties, and Seritage Growth Properties.

Essential Properties Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.40.

Based on Essential Properties Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $39.21 million and net profit of $14.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.65 million and had a net profit of $5.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EPRT in relation to earlier this year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.