RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF)

RBC Capital analyst Wasi Rizvi maintained a Hold rating on Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF – Research Report) on January 17 and set a price target of CHF240.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $260.55, equals to its 52-week high of $260.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Rizvi is ranked #2009 out of 5850 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Schindler Holding AG is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $260.55 and a one-year low of $204.70. Currently, Schindler Holding AG has an average volume of 4.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.