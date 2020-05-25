RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Painted Pony Petroleum (PDPYF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Painted Pony Petroleum (PDPYF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 42.6% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Paramount Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Painted Pony Petroleum is a Hold with an average price target of $0.49.

The company has a one-year high of $0.90 and a one-year low of $0.14. Currently, Painted Pony Petroleum has an average volume of 47.91K.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources. It focuses on the operation of Montney natural gas resource plays. The company was founded on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.