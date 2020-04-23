RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Hiscox (HCXLF)

In a report released today, Kamran Hossain from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Hiscox (HCXLF – Research Report), with a price target of p875.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.55, close to its 52-week low of $8.50.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hiscox with a $15.06 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.00 and a one-year low of $8.50. Currently, Hiscox has an average volume of 9,996.

Hiscox Ltd. engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment brings together the results of the UK and Europe, and Hiscox International being the U.S.A, Guernsey and Asia retail business divisions. The Hiscox London Market segment comprises the internationally traded insurance business written by the group’s London-based underwriters. The Hiscox Re & ILS segment is the reinsurance division of the company, combining underwriting platforms in Bermuda, London, and Paris. The Corporate Centre segment consists of the investment return, finance costs and administrative costs associated with Group management activities. The company was founded on September 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.