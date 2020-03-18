RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

In a report released today, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Genuine Parts Company (GPC – Research Report), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.85, close to its 52-week low of $70.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.7% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genuine Parts Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.33.

Based on Genuine Parts Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $8.92 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $187 million.

Genuine Parts Co. engages in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial, Office Products, and Electrical/Electronic Materials.