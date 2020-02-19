RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Dominion Resources (D)

In a report released today, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dominion Resources (D – Research Report), with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.63, close to its 52-week high of $89.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 75.0% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dominion Resources with a $89.18 average price target, a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dominion Resources’ market cap is currently $73.76B and has a P/E ratio of 52.65. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.64.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dominion Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure.