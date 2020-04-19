RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on Citrix Systems (CTXS – Research Report) on April 17 and set a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $150.41, close to its 52-week high of $151.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 68.7% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

Citrix Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.36, implying a -9.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $151.53 and a one-year low of $90.28. Currently, Citrix Systems has an average volume of 2.52M.

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.