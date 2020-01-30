RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Celestica (CLS)

In a report released yesterday, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Celestica (CLS – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.85.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Celestica with a $8.70 average price target, implying a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, PI Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$12.30 price target.

Based on Celestica’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $60.1 million.

Celestica, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers in the communications, consumer, computing and diversified end markets. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments.