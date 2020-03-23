RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Montreal (BMO – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.62, close to its 52-week low of $38.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Bank Of Montreal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.03, representing a 50.6% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$85.00 price target.

Bank Of Montreal’s market cap is currently $27.6B and has a P/E ratio of 6.51. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.78.

