RBC Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN – Research Report) on January 17 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightView Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allison Transmission Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Allison Transmission Holdings’ market cap is currently $5.77B and has a P/E ratio of 9.44. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.79.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of fully-automatic transmissions. Its products include on-highway, off-highway, and tracked military. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.