RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

In a report issued on January 31, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT – Research Report), with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 62.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spotify Technology SA with a $165.33 average price target, implying a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $161.38 and a one-year low of $110.57. Currently, Spotify Technology SA has an average volume of 1.18M.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.