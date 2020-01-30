RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Reinsurance Group (RGA)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Reinsurance Group (RGA – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $146.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Selective Insurance Group.

Reinsurance Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $161.00.

Reinsurance Group’s market cap is currently $9.15B and has a P/E ratio of 10.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RGA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, John Laughlin, the EVP of RGA sold 2,000 shares for a total of $335,200.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.