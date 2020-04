RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on nVent Electric (NVT)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on nVent Electric (NVT – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for nVent Electric with a $27.80 average price target, a 66.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on nVent Electric’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $567 million and net profit of $45.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $568 million and had a net profit of $67 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment. The Thermal Management segment includes electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. The Electrical & Fastening Solution segment consists of fastening solutions that connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems and civil structures. The company was founded on May 30, 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.