RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Mimecast (MIME)

In a report released today, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mimecast (MIME – Research Report), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 75.9% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Netscout Systems, and Varonis Systems.

Mimecast has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.50, implying a 35.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.57 and a one-year low of $34.62. Currently, Mimecast has an average volume of 551.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MIME in relation to earlier this year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server.