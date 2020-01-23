RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on McDonald’s (MCD)

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s (MCD – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $218.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $212.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 37.5% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

McDonald’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $222.50, a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $233.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $221.93 and a one-year low of $173.41. Currently, McDonald’s has an average volume of 3.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCD in relation to earlier this year.

