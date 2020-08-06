RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Lendingtree (TREE)

In a report issued on August 4, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Lendingtree (TREE – Research Report), with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $335.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 65.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lendingtree with a $356.29 average price target, implying a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $340.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lendingtree’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $184 million and GAAP net loss of $29.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $278 million and had a net profit of $12.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LendingTree, Inc. engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, Insurance, and Other. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, and real estate. The Consumer segment includes credit cards, personal loans, small business loans, student loans, auto loans, deposit accounts, and other credit products. The Insurance segment comprises of insurance quote products. The Other segment deals with the resale of online advertising space to third parties and revenue from home improvement referrals. The company was founded Douglas Lebda in April 2008 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.