RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD – Research Report) today and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 47.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $75.60 average price target, which is an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $80.40 and a one-year low of $60.89. Currently, Gilead Sciences has an average volume of 17.27M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Kevin Lofton, a Director at GILD bought 21,720 shares for a total of $426,364.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firms primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.