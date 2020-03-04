RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on BRP (DOOO)

In a report released today, Steve Arthur from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on BRP (DOOO – Research Report), with a price target of C$77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 53.7% success rate. Arthur covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Martinrea International, Magna International, and Linamar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BRP is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.89.

Based on BRP’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $102 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $62.13 million.

BRP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. Its brands include Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, and Alumacraft. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.