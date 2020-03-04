March 4, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on BRP (DOOO)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Steve Arthur from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on BRP (DOOOResearch Report), with a price target of C$77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 53.7% success rate. Arthur covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Martinrea International, Magna International, and Linamar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BRP is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.89.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on BRP’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $102 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $62.13 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BRP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. Its brands include Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, and Alumacraft. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019