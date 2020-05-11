RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

In a report issued on May 9, Neil Downey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Property Partners (BPY – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Downey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Downey covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Brookfield Asset Mng.

Brookfield Property Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

Based on Brookfield Property Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.96 billion and net profit of $1.02 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.08 billion and had a net profit of $534 million.

Brookfield Property Partners LP is a global commercial property company, which owns, operates, and invests in office, retail, multifamily, and industrial assets. It operates through the following segments: Core Office, Core Retail, LP Investments, and Corporate. The Core Office segment consists of office properties in New York, London, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Sydney, Toronto, and Berlin. The Core Retail segment deals with interests in regional malls and urban retail properties. The LP Investments segment comprises of investments in Brookfield-sponsored real estate funds. The Corporate segment deals with other activities. The company was founded on January 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.