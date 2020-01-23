January 23, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

RBC Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on ASML Holding (ASML)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released yesterday, Mitch Steves from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on ASML Holding (ASMLResearch Report), with a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $293.52, close to its 52-week high of $305.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 79.1% success rate. Steves covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.

ASML Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $320.00.

Based on ASML Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $697 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $899 million.

