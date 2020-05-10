RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Tenneco Automotive (TEN)

In a report issued on May 8, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Tenneco Automotive (TEN – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.9% and a 48.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Garrett Motion, and American Axle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tenneco Automotive is a Hold with an average price target of $5.75.

Based on Tenneco Automotive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.14 billion and GAAP net loss of $313 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.28 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $109 million.

Tenneco, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment vehicle manufacturers and the repair and replacement markets. It operates through the following segments: North America Clean Air; North America Ride Performance; Europe, South America, and India Clean Air; Europe, South America, and India Ride Performance; Asia Pacific Clean Air; and Asia Pacific Ride Performance. Its brands include Monroe, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, Marzocchi, Axios, Kinetic, and Fric-Rot for ride control products; and Walker, Fonos, DynoMax, Thrush, and Lukey for emission control products. The company was founded on April 1, 1940 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.