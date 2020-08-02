RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on SM Energy (SM)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on SM Energy (SM – Research Report) on July 31 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 42.7% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SM Energy with a $4.50 average price target, which is a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

Based on SM Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $356 million and GAAP net loss of $412 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $341 million and had a GAAP net loss of $178 million.

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.