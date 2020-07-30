RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Seagate Tech (STX)

In a report issued on July 28, Mitch Steves from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Seagate Tech (STX – Research Report), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 76.1% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seagate Tech is a Hold with an average price target of $50.27, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Seagate Tech’s market cap is currently $11.37B and has a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 203 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STX in relation to earlier this year.

Seagate Technology Plc engages in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions. It offers its products under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, and Maxtor and LaCie brands. The company was founded by Finis Conner, Syed Iftikar, Doug Mahon, David Thomas Mitchell, and Alan F. Shugart in 1978 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.