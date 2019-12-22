RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Realty Income (O)

RBC Capital analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Hold rating on Realty Income (O – Research Report) on December 20 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, National Retail Properties, and Seritage Growth Properties.

Realty Income has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.60.

Realty Income’s market cap is currently $23.63B and has a P/E ratio of 56.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.54.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. It operates through Rental segment. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.