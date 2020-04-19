RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Par Pacific Holdings (PARR)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on Par Pacific Holdings (PARR – Research Report) on April 17 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.22, close to its 52-week low of $5.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 40.4% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Extraction Oil & Gas, and Marathon Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Par Pacific Holdings with a $18.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Par Pacific Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion and net profit of $35.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $879 million and had a net profit of $13.89 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PARR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following three segments: Refining, Retail and Logistics. The Refining segment involves the production of sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment engages in the sale of gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.