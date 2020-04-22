RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Atkore International Group (ATKR)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Atkore International Group (ATKR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 49.7% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Mueller Water Products.

Atkore International Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.33.

The company has a one-year high of $43.50 and a one-year low of $10.86. Currently, Atkore International Group has an average volume of 496.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATKR in relation to earlier this year.

Atkore International Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet. The MP&S segment provides products and services that frame, support, and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment, and systems in electrical, industrial, and construction applications. The company was founded on November 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.