RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Athene Holding (ATH)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Hold rating on Athene Holding (ATH – Research Report) on July 16 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Athene Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.67.

Athene Holding’s market cap is currently $6.51B and has a P/E ratio of 17.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATH in relation to earlier this year.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. Its products include individual and group annuities. The company was founded by James R. Belardi and Frank L. Gills in May 2009 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.