RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Anglogold Ashanti (AU)

In a report issued on April 16, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Anglogold Ashanti (AU – Research Report), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.44, close to its 52-week low of $19.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 58.4% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sibanye Stillwater, Gold Fields, and Rio Tinto.

Anglogold Ashanti has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.25.

Anglogold Ashanti’s market cap is currently $9.36B and has a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.48.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. is a mining and exploration company. It explores, mines, and produces gold. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.