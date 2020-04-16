RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

In a report released yesterday, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.37, close to its 52-week low of $2.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.0% and a 26.0% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amneal Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $3.50, implying a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.31 and a one-year low of $2.27. Currently, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.88M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMRX in relation to earlier this year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals. The Specialty segment provides proprietary medicines to the U.S. market. The company was founded by Chintu Patel and Chirag Patel in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.