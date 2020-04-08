RBC Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on American Eagle (AEO)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Hold rating on American Eagle (AEO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.96, close to its 52-week low of $6.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -30.8% and a 17.9% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Eagle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.36, a 49.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $24.30 and a one-year low of $6.62. Currently, American Eagle has an average volume of 4.88M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a multi-brand specialty retailer. It offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom. It also acquired two emerging brands to complement its existing brands, Tailgate, a vintage sports-inspired apparel brand, and Todd Snyder New York, a premium menswear brand. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.