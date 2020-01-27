January 27, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on SAP AG (SAP)

By Jason Carr

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on SAP AG (SAPResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.06, close to its 52-week high of $140.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 78.6% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAP AG is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $157.67.

The company has a one-year high of $140.67 and a one-year low of $100.97. Currently, SAP AG has an average volume of 499K.

