RBC Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 48.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evoqua Water Technologies with a $19.17 average price target, representing a 41.8% upside. In a report issued on April 8, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.23 and a one-year low of $7.09. Currently, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average volume of 1.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AQUA in relation to earlier this year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users. The Applied Product Technologies segment develops product platforms to be sold primarily through third party channels. The company was founded on October 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.